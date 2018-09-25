﻿
With one of the most beloved cricketers captaining India again, fans took to social media sites to express their surprise and gratitude to Indian team management.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 September 2018
Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained India for the 200th time in ODIs on Tuesday during their last Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match against Afghanistan at Dubai.

Dhoni, 37, was presented with the opportunity to captain India after 696 days as India are already through to the final with Super Four wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan.

For the inconsequential match, India have rested key players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

With one of the most beloved cricketers captaining India again, fans took to social media sites to express their surprise and gratitude to Indian team management. 

Here are reactions:

The 'new India Captain' literally set social media on fire.

