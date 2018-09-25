Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained India for the 200th time in ODIs on Tuesday during their last Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match against Afghanistan at Dubai.
Dhoni, 37, was presented with the opportunity to captain India after 696 days as India are already through to the final with Super Four wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan.
For the inconsequential match, India have rested key players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.
With one of the most beloved cricketers captaining India again, fans took to social media sites to express their surprise and gratitude to Indian team management.
Here are reactions:
Afghanistan Won The Toss. Opted To Bat.— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018
MS Dhoni Is Captain Today. After 2 Years. His 200th ODI As Captain
Manish Pandey Comes In For Rohit Sharma. Debut For Deepak Chahar
"All Players Who Are In Squad & Didn't Get Chance, Will Get Today"- #Dhoni #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/U9h6vnGTJY
This is MS Dhoni's 200th ODI as a captain for India.— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 25, 2018
Most ODIs as a captain:
230 - Ricky Ponting
218 - Stephen Fleming
200 - MS DHONI*#INDvAFG
Captain Cool is back!— ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2018
Some changes for India means Rohit Sharma rests and MS Dhoni once again takes the reins! His 200th ODI as captain.
He's lost the toss and Afghanistan are batting, while Deepak Chahar makes his debut.
#INDvAFG LIVE â¬Âï¸Âhttps://t.co/QOBmNShq3d#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/OUXFy0KsJ3
Rohit Sharma Gave MS Dhoni His Captaincy Back...— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 25, 2018
Arrogant Virat Kohli Never Thought Of Doing So...#INDvAFG #MakeRohitIndianCaptain
Never thought we’d see him come back to lead in 200th odi as captain.!! ðÂÂÂ— DHONIsm™ ðÂÂÂ (@DHONIism) September 25, 2018
Love You Rohit ðÂÂÂ#DhoniMyCaptainForever pic.twitter.com/nBGWhXt2vN
MS Dhoni as Captain:— Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) September 25, 2018
Oct 2016: 199th ODI
Sep 2018: 200th ODI
Goosebump moment when he walked on the field for the toss âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ
Also becomes the first Asian to lead a team for 200 ODIðÂÂ¯ðÂÂ¥#Thala #Mahi #CricketMeriJaan #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG #Forever7
The 'new India Captain' literally set social media on fire.
