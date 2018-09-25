Mahendra Singh Dhoni captained India for the 200th time in ODIs on Tuesday during their last Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match against Afghanistan at Dubai.

Dhoni, 37, was presented with the opportunity to captain India after 696 days as India are already through to the final with Super Four wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan.

For the inconsequential match, India have rested key players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, etc.

With one of the most beloved cricketers captaining India again, fans took to social media sites to express their surprise and gratitude to Indian team management.

Here are reactions:

Afghanistan Won The Toss. Opted To Bat.



MS Dhoni Is Captain Today. After 2 Years. His 200th ODI As Captain



Manish Pandey Comes In For Rohit Sharma. Debut For Deepak Chahar



"All Players Who Are In Squad & Didn't Get Chance, Will Get Today"- #Dhoni #INDvAFG #INDvsAFG #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/U9h6vnGTJY — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 25, 2018

This is MS Dhoni's 200th ODI as a captain for India.



Most ODIs as a captain:



230 - Ricky Ponting

218 - Stephen Fleming

200 - MS DHONI*#INDvAFG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 25, 2018

Captain Cool is back!



Some changes for India means Rohit Sharma rests and MS Dhoni once again takes the reins! His 200th ODI as captain.



He's lost the toss and Afghanistan are batting, while Deepak Chahar makes his debut.



#INDvAFG LIVE â¬Âï¸Âhttps://t.co/QOBmNShq3d#AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/OUXFy0KsJ3 — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2018

Rohit Sharma Gave MS Dhoni His Captaincy Back...



Arrogant Virat Kohli Never Thought Of Doing So...#INDvAFG #MakeRohitIndianCaptain — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 25, 2018

Never thought we’d see him come back to lead in 200th odi as captain.!! ðÂÂÂ



Love You Rohit ðÂÂÂ#DhoniMyCaptainForever pic.twitter.com/nBGWhXt2vN — DHONIsm™ ðÂÂÂ (@DHONIism) September 25, 2018

MS Dhoni as Captain:

Oct 2016: 199th ODI

Sep 2018: 200th ODI



Goosebump moment when he walked on the field for the toss âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ



Also becomes the first Asian to lead a team for 200 ODIðÂÂ¯ðÂÂ¥#Thala #Mahi #CricketMeriJaan #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG #Forever7 — Neel Patel (@NeelPatel189) September 25, 2018

The 'new India Captain' literally set social media on fire.