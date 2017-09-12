A Failed Dynast Today Chose To Speak About His Failed Political Journeys In USA: Smriti Irani On Rahul Gandhi's Statement

Reacting to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s “dynasty politics” statement at the University of California at Berkeley on Tuesday, Union information and broadcasting minister Smriti Irani said “a failed dynast today chose to speak about his failed political journeys in the USA”.

Gandhi had hit back at those who have accused him of reaping the benefits of "dynasty politics", and justified the charges against him, saying that the entire nation is running on it and hence, one should not go only after him.

"Most of the country runs like this. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. Dhumal's son a dynast. Even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. Also Mr. Ambani. That's how India runs. Don't go after me," he said.

Gandhi also accepted that the Congress had lost touch with people in the run-up to 2014 election that saw the Bharatiya Janata Party sweep the polls.

“To say that the Congress became arrogant under Smt. Gandhi and, hence, lost the election is a big political confession in itself,” Irani said.

She added: “The fact that Mr Gandhi chose to belittle the PM is not surprising, in fact, expected.”

