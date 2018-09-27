3 Separate Encounters Underway In J&K's Srinagar, Anantnag, Budgam Districts

﻿
In the wake of the encounters, internet services have been suspended in Noorbagh and Dooru Shahabad.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2018
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-27T08:11:49+0530
Three simultaneous encounters are underway in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security personnel.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on the outskirts of Srinagar city earlier in the day, where two terrorists are believed to be holed up.

Meanwhile, another encounter began at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district.

Furthermore, a third encounter is underway between security personnel and terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora town.

In the wake of the encounters, internet services have been suspended in Noorbagh and Dooru Shahabad.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

