18 June 2018 Last Updated at 12:56 pm National

Gang War In Delhi's Burari Area Kills 3, Injures 5

Over ten rounds of shots were fired in Burari's Sant Nagar. Delhi police said members of two gangs opened fire at each other from their cars.
Outlook Web Bureau
2018-06-18T14:12:43+0530

A gang war broke out on Monday between two groups, leaving three dead and injuring five others in north Delhi's Burari area, the police said. 

According to the officials, members of the two local gangs - Gogi gang and Tillu gang - opened fire at each other from their cars at around 10:15 this morning. The gangsters were travelling in a Scorpio and a Fortuner. The Scorpio sped away after its occupants opened fire at their rivals, police said. A man and a woman, who were passing by the scene of the shootout were injured by the bullets.

The two victims were admitted to a nearby hospital, where the man succumbed to his injuries. Another bystander also received injuries and is being treated at the hospital, reports.

The two other deceased are yet to be identified and to which gang he belonged to is also not known, police said.

This is a developing story.

