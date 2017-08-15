11-Year-Old Girl Raped While Coming Back From School After Celebrating Independence Day

The Website
After informing her family members about the incident, a police case of kidnapping, wrongful restraint and rape was registered, the report adds.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image/PTI
A minor girl returning home after attending the Independence Day function at her school in Chandigarh was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in a park, the police said.

The incident happened at the children's traffic park, located in Sector 23, considered as the heart of the city, on Tuesday morning.

"The accused, aged around 40 years, forcibly took the 12 -year-old girl to the park, sexually assaulted her and fled," Investigating Officer in the case, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said.

The victim, a student of Class 8 of a government school, was taken to a government hospital in Sector 16 for a medical examination, the officer said, adding a case has been registered.

When contacted, Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Eish Singhal said further probe in the case was under progress.

Today's incident comes barely over a week after the 29- year-old daughter of a senior IAS officer was stalked by the son of Haryana BJP chief and his friend.(PTI)

