Craving For Indian Food? Head To Niagara Falls First Ever Indian Restaurant

Aura on the Lake, a new dine-in and takeout is located at 233 King St. in Old Town, Niagara-on-the-Lake

The head chef allows the gravies to marinate for over 24 hours Shutterstock

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 3:22 pm

Indian cuisine has room for people with different taste pallets. From spicy to sweet, it is one stop for everything. Indian visitors or people who are in love with Indian cuisine can now have their favourite dishes at a new Indian restaurant that opened near Niagara Falls. The dishes will not make you miss homemade Indian food.

Aura on the Lake, a new dine-in and takeout is located at 233 King St. in Old Town, Niagara-on-the-Lake. It has been started by a couple – Nittin and Anjna Sharma – who is from Vaughan. They hosted a soft opening for their first restaurant on July 1.

As per the reports, this Indian restaurant will serve right from snacks like chaat, papdi chaat to full-blown meals like butter chicken, kadhai paneer. For sweet cravers, the restaurant shall also provide classic gulab jamun, rabri and more.

The spices and other elements which are involved in the cooking will be prepared from the scratch in their kitchen, reads the media report. To maintain authenticity in flavour and textures, the restaurant prepares gravies with fresh ingredients.

The appetizers will provide a classic Indian street food vibe – papri chaat. The dish is made of crackers dipped in mint and yogurt cream along with chopped white onions, chickpea flour garnish and pomegranate seeds.

The heart of Indian food, the main course, will cater to the different needs and eating preferences of the people. For meat lovers, butter chicken, malai methi chicken and kadhai chicken are available. For vegetarians, they can try out dishes on paneer or Indian cottage cheese like makhana paneer and malai methi paneer.

To make sure people get the burst of flavours and a taste of authentic Indian cuisine, the head chef allows the gravies to marinate for over 24 hours. This helps in mixing the spices and gives the eaters a full-bodied taste and texture.

Nittin, the head chef belongs from India’s capital – Delhi. He was trained as an executive chef at York University and used to serve food at hotels in Ontario. He will be returning to his field after a break of 15 years.

Details of the restaurant: 

Address: 233 King St., Niagara-on-the-Lake

Contact: 905-468-7222, auraonthelake.ca

Hours: Mondays: closed; Tuesdays through Sundays: noon to 9 p.m.

