Around The World With Five Dolls

Dolls are a significant part of the starter package that kids all across the globe are introduced to, just when they’re learning to use their senses to comprehend the world. They have primarily been a tangible representation of the winsome nature of childhood.

Since the first dolls were unearthed in Greece and Egypt, the decades rolled by and cultures all around the world grew their own versions of dolls. Some were primary objects in rituals and traditional ceremonies, others reflected socially significant images and illustrations of idealized adult life. Developmental psychologists consider dolls as a major source of intelligence when it comes to child psychology.

Dolls are a vibrant aspect of different cultures. A lifeless patched-cloth figurine with button eyes and twig arms can be easily put on a pedestal, which is what makes the doll-culture so intriguing. Here are a few dolls handpicked from diverse cultures that thrive across the globe:

French Dolls

French dolls are mini display windows into the fashion industry of France lindasky76 / Shutterstock.com

A collector’s favorite, french dolls were originally made from biscuit porcelain, which explains the human-like skin shade. Dolls in France are mini display windows into the fashion industry of France. France has always been the Mecca of fashion, and did an exceptional job in reflecting the chicque by dressing up their dolls in the latest fashion. Théâtre de la Mode (Theatre of Fashion) was the French dolls hall of fame as it was an exquisite collection of dolls dressed by the top fashion designers of Paris. The tradition of displaying France on doll bodies continues till date, and the Théâtre is now a muse for designers all over the world.



Guatemala Dolls

Traditional Guatemalan dolls, quita penas, in wicker basket decoration Shutterstock

Locally known as ‘Worry Dolls’, Guatemala dolls carry a very precious legend, that was sown into them centuries ago. Originally a Mayan legend, it is believed that Guatemalan kids talk about their worries to their Worry dolls and place them beneath their pillow before going to bed. The next morning, the dolls were known to bestow the children with wisdom to battle with their struggles. These dolls are made out of wire, wool and patches of leftover fabric. All it takes is a doll with a red slit mouth to puts kids in Guatemala to bed every night!



Japanese Dolls

Kokeshi Dolls have very unique features that correspond with their respective artists. Shutterstock

The Japanese have a number of fascinating dolls that aid their day-to-day activities in a composed manner. Every important Japanese event like child birth or even festivals have dolls as an intrinsic part of the process. Kokeshi Dolls have very unique features that correspond with their respective artists. They are known to imbue a spiritual significance from their original beginnings. Modern Kokeshi came into existence in 1940s made out of dogwood or cherrywood and have no limbs. At times, when a child passes away, a Koshiki doll is placed on their grave as a mark of reverence to the child’s soul.



Russian Dolls

Matryoshkas are usually a set of five adorable dolls in ascending order of stature Shutterstock

Also known as 'Nested Dolls', Matryoshka dolls was a sturdy pillar of the 1890s Russian arts and Crafts movement. They were first designed by Sergey Malyutin, a renowned artist in St. Petersburg. Matryoshkas are usually a set of five adorable dolls in ascending order of stature that each nest perfectly in the other. These dolls were canvases for many an issue back in the day. Back in the 90s, it was not unusual to see the faces of Soviet leaders painted on Matryoshka dolls!



Barbie: The Queen of Dolldom

Barbie: The most popular doll Shutterstock

It was Ruth Handler who gave birth to the mega popular Barbie with the aim to help little girls imagine their future. The first Barbie doll of 1959 sported a smart black-and-white striped short dress with bright red lips, an obvious inspiration from the iconic Marilyn Monroe. If you happen to stumble across a mint condition 1959 doll, keep in mind that you'll have the empty all your pockets to get a hold of this precious beauty!