Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With First Child

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday. The couple broke the news on social media. (More Cricket News)

In their joint statement, the couple wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

They got married in 2016. In November, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

A member of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team, Yuvraj announced his retirement at an emotional event on June 10, 2019. He was also the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 40 Tests for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively. Yuvraj made his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

Yuvraj last played a T20 international match for India on February 1, 2017 against England at Bengaluru. His last ODI appearance for India was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 at North Sound.