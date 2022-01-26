Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With First Child

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016. Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in 2019.

Yuvraj Singh, Wife Hazel Keech Blessed With First Child
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November, 2021. - File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 9:29 am

Cricket legend Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed their first child, a boy, on Tuesday. The couple broke the news on social media. (More Cricket News)

In their joint statement, the couple wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj.”

They got married in 2016. In November, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

A member of the 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team, Yuvraj announced his retirement at an emotional event on June 10, 2019. He was also the Player of the Tournament at the World Cup.

A left-handed batting all-rounder, Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 40 Tests for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively. Yuvraj made his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

Yuvraj last played a T20 international match for India on February 1, 2017 against England at Bengaluru. His last ODI appearance for India was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017 at North Sound.

Tags

Sports Cricket Art And Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins Beats Alize Cornet To Enter Semis

Australian Open 2022: Danielle Collins Beats Alize Cornet To Enter Semis

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Fit And Ready To Lead India, Set To Be Named Test Captain

Sania Mirza 'Regrets' Retirement, Says She Made The Announcement Too Soon

ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City Fail To Maintain Lead, Held To 1-1 Draw By NorthEast United

Padma Awards 2022: From Faisal Ali Dar To Sankaranarayana Menon, Check Out Sports List

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer