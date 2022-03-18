Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Spain Drop David De Gea For International Friendlies

David de Gea was Spain’s starter at the FIFA World Cup 2018. He then became a backup to Unai Simon.

David de Gea played in Manchester United's defeat to Atletico Madrid in UCL. File - AP Photo

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 11:19 pm

Spain coach Luis Enrique dropped David de Gea and included Brentford goalkeeper David Raya on Friday in the squad for upcoming friendly matches against Albania and Iceland. (More Football News)

De Gea played the entire match for Manchester United on Tuesday when the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 and was eliminated from the Champions League in the round of 16.

De Gea was Spain’s starter at the 2018 World Cup. He then became a backup to Unai Simón, who helped Spain reach the semifinals of last year's European Championship.

The 26-year-old Raya was born in Barcelona but has played in England for several years. He was at Blackburn before joining Brentford in 2019. Raya will likely be the third-choice goalkeeper behind Simón and Robert Sánchez.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets was also dropped. Luis Enrique said he wanted to give his captain a rest.

Spain will host Albania in Barcelona on March 26 and Iceland in A Coruña on March 29. 

Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Robert Sánchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Eric García (Barcelona), Diego Llorente (Leeds), César Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Rodri Hernández (Manchester City), Koke Resurrección (Atlético Madrid), Pedri González (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid), Gavi Páez (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia)

Forwards: Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Sporting), Álvaro Morata (Juventus), Rául de Tomás (Espanyol), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal).

