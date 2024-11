Sports

SL Vs NZ, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By 45 Runs In Rain-Affected Match - In Pics

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis hit brilliant hundreds in the opening match of the ODI bilateral series against New Zealand in Dambulla on Wednesday. Rain interrupted the match during the last over of Sri Lanka batting and this led to the cut in the overs and a target of 221 runs was set for New Zealand in 27 overs as per the DLS method. Will Young and Tim Robinson gave a good start but no other batter spent much time at the crease except for Michael Bracewell, who made 34 not out off 32 balls as New Zealand could only make 175/9 after 27 overs. Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets whereas Maheesh Theekshana and Charith Asalanka shared two wickets each in the game.