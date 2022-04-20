Samiur Rahman And Mosharraf Hossain, Former Bangladesh Cricketers, Die Due To Brain Tumour

Forrmer Bangladesh cricketers, Samiur Rahman and Mosharraf Hossain have died on (Tuesday) April 19 in Dhaka. Both the bowlers were diagnosed with brain tumour. (More Cricket News)

Samiur Rahman was diagnosed in January earlier this year and was admitted to a city hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was 68.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. His brother Yousuf Rahman is also a former national cricketer.

Mosharraf Hossain died later in the evening. He was diagnosed in March 2019. He had recovered after undergoing treatment, but the tumour relapsed in November 2020. He was 40.

Rahman, a pacer, was part of Bangladesh's first-ever ODI team which played against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in 1986. In his two-match ODI career, he served as an umpire. He also played professional basketball.

“A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play of the matches of 40th National Cricket Championship in Cox’s Bazar, in memory of Samiur Rahman Sami (68), former Bangladesh National Team pacer, BCB Umpire and Match Referee, who passed away in Dhaka today morning,” tweeted Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday.

Hossain, also known as Rubel, was one of seven cricketers to score 3000 runs and take 300 wickets in first-class cricket in Bangladesh.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) mourns the passing of former Bangladesh National Team player Musharraf Hossain Rubel. The left-arm spinner amassed over 550 wickets across all formats in a career spanning two decades. The BCB extends profound sympathies and condolences," BCB condoled the death of the former player.

The left-arm spinner, who played five ODIs, made his debut during the home series against South Africa in 2008, and got the second call-up in 2016.

He is survived by his wife and one child.