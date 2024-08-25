Sports

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton

Day after Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam missed his century by seven runs, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim also missed his double ton by nine runs. His fantastic innings aided by half-centuries from four other batters, helped Bangladesh take 117-run lead in the first innings. At the close of play on Day 4, Pakistan had lost Saim Ayub and scored 23 runs. The match seems to be headed towards a draw unless Bangladesh bowlers do exceptionally well on the final day.

Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/9
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique follows the ball after playing a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/9
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after scoring fifty during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/9
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim performs Sajdah, a prayer bow in gratitude to God, after scoring century during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/9
PAK vs BAN Test
PAK vs BAN Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring century during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/9
BAN vs PAK Test
BAN vs PAK Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, bumps his fist with Mehidy Hasan Mirza after hitting a boundary during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/9
Pakistans Babar Azam
Pakistan's Babar Azam Phto: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Babar Azam, bottom, reacts after dropping a catch of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/9
Cricket Pakistan Bangladesh
Cricket Pakistan Bangladesh Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza plays a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/9
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/9
PAK vs BAN
PAK vs BAN Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and Mehidy Hasan Mirza run between the wickets during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

