Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique follows the ball after playing a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza celebrates after scoring fifty during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim performs Sajdah, a prayer bow in gratitude to God, after scoring century during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring century during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, bumps his fist with Mehidy Hasan Mirza after hitting a boundary during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam, bottom, reacts after dropping a catch of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, left, during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Mirza plays a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, right, and Mehidy Hasan Mirza run between the wickets during the fourth day of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.