Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 In Pics: Mushfiqur Rahim Misses Double Ton

Day after Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam missed his century by seven runs, veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim also missed his double ton by nine runs. His fantastic innings aided by half-centuries from four other batters, helped Bangladesh take 117-run lead in the first innings. At the close of play on Day 4, Pakistan had lost Saim Ayub and scored 23 runs. The match seems to be headed towards a draw unless Bangladesh bowlers do exceptionally well on the final day.