British GP: Verstappen Finishes Second At Silverstone - In Pics

Max Verstappen produced an excellent drive to move up from fourth on the grid to claim second place behind winner Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutchman was up against strong Mercedes and McLaren cars over the weekend and he held his nerve to produce an assured drive to bank 18 important 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship points. Oracle Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Pérez finished in 17th after starting at the back of the grid with Visa Cash App RB duo Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo finishing 10th and 13th respectively.