Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 4: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Clash

Check match and telecast details of the Pakistan Super League (PLS) 2022 clash between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators - match start time, squads, live streaming, venue, etc.

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 4: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Clash
Quetta Gladiators lead the head-to-head record 7-5, but Karachi Kings won the last two meetings. - Composite: Logos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:49 pm

In a clash of former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on Saturday. This is the fourth match of PSL 7. The match will be televised live and here's all you need to know. (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam's Karachi Kings started the season on a losing note, suffering a seven-wicket defeat against defending champions Multan Sultans at the same venue on Thursday. Put into bat, the 2020 champions could manage only 124/5 despite a good start from openers Sharjeel Khan and skipper Azam, which eventually proved too little against Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators, the 2019 champions, will hope to get a strong start to the season after finishing sixth in the six-team league last season. They were the runners-up in the first two seasons. In Sarfaraz Ahmed, they have a capable leader and the side boasts of experienced players like Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, etc.

Head-to-head

Related stories

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 3

Live Streaming Of PSL 2022: Fixtures, Squads And Telecast Details Of Pakistan Super League

PSL 2021, Final: Multan Sultans Beat Peshawar Zalmi To Clinch Maiden Pakistan Super League Title

This will be their 13th meeting. Quetta Gladiators lead the head-to-head record 7-5, but Karachi Kings won the last two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 4 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators
Date: January 29 (Saturday), 2022
Time: 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

In Pakistan: A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan.

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Lawrence, Abdul Bangalzai, Khurram Shahzad, Noor Ahmad, Ali Imran, Ghulam Mudassar, Luke Wood.

Tags

Sports Cricket Pakistan Super League (PSL) Live Streaming Preview
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod To Lead India 

2022 Badminton Asia Team Championships: Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod To Lead India 

Live Streaming Of India U19 Vs Bangladesh U19: Watch ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Quarter-Final

Australian Open 2022: Ashleigh Barty Beats Danielle Collins To End 44-Year Wait For Home Grand Slam

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Multan Sultans Vs Lahore Qalandars: How To Watch Pakistan Super League Match 3

What Is MS Dhoni’s Advice To Bhutan All-Rounder Ranjung Mikyo Dorji - Watch Video

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway