Live Streaming Of PSL 2022, Match 4: When And Where To Watch Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators Clash

In a clash of former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi on Saturday. This is the fourth match of PSL 7. The match will be televised live and here's all you need to know. (More Cricket News)

Babar Azam's Karachi Kings started the season on a losing note, suffering a seven-wicket defeat against defending champions Multan Sultans at the same venue on Thursday. Put into bat, the 2020 champions could manage only 124/5 despite a good start from openers Sharjeel Khan and skipper Azam, which eventually proved too little against Mohammad Rizwan's Sultans.

Quetta Gladiators, the 2019 champions, will hope to get a strong start to the season after finishing sixth in the six-team league last season. They were the runners-up in the first two seasons. In Sarfaraz Ahmed, they have a capable leader and the side boasts of experienced players like Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, etc.

Head-to-head

This will be their 13th meeting. Quetta Gladiators lead the head-to-head record 7-5, but Karachi Kings won the last two meetings.

Match and telecast details

Match : Match 4 of Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings Vs Quetta Gladiators

Date : January 29 (Saturday), 2022

Time : 8:00 PM IST/ 7:30 PM local

Venue : National Stadium, Karachi

TV Channels : Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming : SonyLIV

In Pakistan : A Sports, PTV Sports, Ten Sports, Daraz, Tapmad and Cricwick.

Elsewhere...

Willow TV (North America), Flow Sports (Caribbean), Sky Sports (United Kingdom), Sky Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (Africa).

Squads

Karachi Kings : Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Amir, Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan.