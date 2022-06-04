Live Streaming Of Czech Republic Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Last season finalists Spain face Czech Republic in their second match of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday (IST). While Spain lost to France 2-1 in the final of the last edition, Czech Republic advanced to Group A after finishing at the top of their group in League B last year. (More Football News)

Czech Republic have had a good start to the season with a 2-1 win over Switzerland. They hold the top spot in Group 2 of League A with three points. On the other hand, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal. Alvaro Morata provided Spain the lead in their campaign opener but they squandered the advantage in the 82nd minute to share spoils with Portugal.

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Czech Republic vs Spain, Group A2

Date: June 6 (Monday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Sunday)

Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague

How to watch Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played five matches against each other so far and Spain have remained unbeaten in all those games. They have won four while the remaining one match ended in a draw. In their most recent meeting that took place in 2016, Spain had defeated Czech Republic 1-0.

Team news

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek both are injured and hence won’t be a part of this game. On the other hand, Aymeric Laporte (injured) and David de Gea (not selected) will miss the game for Spain.

Likely starting XIs

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta