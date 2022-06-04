Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Czech Republic Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live

Check match and telecast details of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match between Czech Republic and Spain. Czech Republic will aim their first win over Spain.

Live Streaming Of Czech Republic Vs Spain: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A2 Match Live
Czech Republic advanced to Group A after finishing at the top of their group in League B last season Twitter/@ceskarepre_eng

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 7:15 pm

Last season finalists Spain face Czech Republic in their second match of UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Monday (IST). While Spain lost to France 2-1 in the final of the last edition, Czech Republic advanced to Group A after finishing at the top of their group in League B last year. (More Football News)

Czech Republic have had a good start to the season with a 2-1 win over Switzerland. They hold the top spot in Group 2 of League A with three points. On the other hand, Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal. Alvaro Morata provided Spain the lead in their campaign opener but they squandered the advantage in the 82nd minute to share spoils with Portugal.

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match details

Related stories

UEFA Nations League: Denmark End France's Winning Streak, Netherlands Humble Belgium

UEFA Nations League: Ricardo Horta’s Goal Saves Portugal Vs Spain; Erling Haaland Inspires Norway

UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Poland Beat Wales 2-1 In Opener

Match: Czech Republic vs Spain, Group A2
Date: June 6 (Monday), 2022
Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Sunday)
Venue: Sinobo Stadium, Prague

How to watch Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match

Czech Republic vs Spain, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played five matches against each other so far and Spain have remained unbeaten in all those games. They have won four while the remaining one match ended in a draw. In their most recent meeting that took place in 2016, Spain had defeated Czech Republic 1-0.

Team news

Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick and Tomas Petrasek both are injured and hence won’t be a part of this game. On the other hand, Aymeric Laporte (injured) and David de Gea (not selected) will miss the game for Spain.

Likely starting XIs

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vaclav Jemelka, Jakub Brabec, David Zima; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, Jaroslav Zeleny; Jakub Jankto, Adam Hlozek; Jan Kuchta

Spain: Unai Simon; Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Dani Olmo; Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Ferran Torres

Tags

Sports Football UEFA Nations League Czech Republic National Football Team Spain National Football Team Live Streaming Patrik Schick Tomas Petrasek Aymeric Laporte David De Gea
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read