Live Streaming Of Badminton Asia Championships 2022: Where To Watch PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi Semifinal Live

PV Sindhu’s quest for a third gold medal in the ongoing year continued after the double Olympic medallist entered the semifinals of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 on Friday in Manila, Philippines. (More Badminton News)

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who won two super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, will face top-seeded Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in the last four stages for a place in the final for the third time in the year.

Sony Sports has the broadcast rights for the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in India. The PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi women’s singles semifinal clash can be seen live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India from 10:30 AM IST onwards on Saturday.

The live streaming of the PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi will be available on the SonyLIV platform from 10:30 AM IST onwards on Saturday.

On Friday, Sindhu eked out a thrilling win over China's fifth-seeded He Bing Jiao 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 in the women's singles quarterfinals that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

With this win, Sindhu assured herself of a medal in the continental individual championships, which is making a return after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Sindhu played Bing Jiao was during the bronze medal play-off match at the Tokyo Olympics which the Indian won.

Against Yamaguchi, Sindhu enjoys a healthy 13-8 head-to-head record against the world no.2. The last time both these top stars met was during the BWF World Tour Finals last year with the Indian winning 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 in the semifinals.

On Friday, Yamaguchi defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 9-21, 21-15, 21-17 in the quarters to make a place in the top four. Her only title in 2022 came last month when she defeated Korean An Seyoung at the All England Open Badminton Championships final.