Sports

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

New Zealand is on the verge of a historical series win as they start the day with a lead of excess of 300 runs on a dying pitch against India. Indian bowlers will need to up the ante and attack the NZ batters and take the wickets or else the game will slip away. Mitchell Santner (7/53 in 19.3 overs) demolished India for 156 as New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 103 runs after the visitors had notched up 259 on the opening day. Latham then scored a fine 86 in the second innings and shared fruitful partnerships with Will Young (23) and Tom Blundell (30 batting) to guide New Zealand to 198 for 5 in 53 overs for an overall lead of 301 runs.

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test, Day 3
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool

India's Ravindra Jadeja , centre, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Tom Blundell with his team mates during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune.

1/2
India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3
New Zealand vs India 2nd Test, Day 3 Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium , in Pune.

2/2
NZ vs IND 3rd Test
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his fifty runs during the day three of the second cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Hosts Lose Two Quick Wickets In Pune | IND - 141/4, 156; NZ - 255, 259
  2. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
  3. Pakistan vs England 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Rawalpindi
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Highest Run Chases By India In Traditional Format; Check List
  5. Jammu And Kashmir Vs Services Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match
Football News
  1. MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics
  2. Live Streaming Of RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg And Other Must-Watch Games This Weekend: Fixtures, Timings, How To Watch
  3. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
  4. Premier League: Maresca Unfazed By Daunting Run Of Chelsea Fixtures
  5. Pep Guardiola Leaving Manchester City 'Wouldn't Be Surprising': Stuart Pearce
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Cyclone Dana Spares Odisha With Minimum Damage; Kills 3 In Bengal, Leaves Districts Flooded
  2. Punjab ‘Chakka Jam’: Why Are Farmers Holding Protest?
  3. India-China Border Row: Satellite Images Confirm Disengagement In Depsang And Demchok
  4. 'India Stands For 2-State Solution': Foreign Secretary Tells Parliamentary Panel On Israel-Palestine Crisis
  5. When I Am In Love With My Oppressors
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. Donald Trump Accused Of Groping Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched
  2. Middle-East Tensions: Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes' On Military Targets in Iran, IDF Confirms
  3. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
  4. Deep Dive | Episode 20 | US Presidential Elections and Abortion Rights
  5. Israel Continues To Strike Lebanon As Tensions Escalate In The Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs