Sports

India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune

New Zealand is on the verge of a historical series win as they start the day with a lead of excess of 300 runs on a dying pitch against India. Indian bowlers will need to up the ante and attack the NZ batters and take the wickets or else the game will slip away. Mitchell Santner (7/53 in 19.3 overs) demolished India for 156 as New Zealand took a first-innings lead of 103 runs after the visitors had notched up 259 on the opening day. Latham then scored a fine 86 in the second innings and shared fruitful partnerships with Will Young (23) and Tom Blundell (30 batting) to guide New Zealand to 198 for 5 in 53 overs for an overall lead of 301 runs.