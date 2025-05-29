Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea, Conference League Final: Blues Complete Set Of UEFA Titles

Chelsea's Reece James lifts the trophy after the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Betis' players react after loosing the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's head coach Enzo Maresca smiles after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Reece James holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Betis' Cedric Bakambu jumps for the ball challenged by Chelsea's Benoit Badiashile during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores his side's fourth goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Jadon Sancho, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer reacts after a goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez scores his side's opening goal during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.
Betis' Romain Perraud, left, jumps for the ball with Chelsea's Pedro Neto during the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea in Wroclaw, Poland.