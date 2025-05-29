Football

Real Betis 1-4 Chelsea, Conference League Final: Blues Complete Set Of UEFA Titles

Chelsea finally have a trophy to show for the unprecedented levels of spending under their American owners, even if it’s hardly one they’d have craved. The English club produced an impressive second-half rally to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the final of the Conference League on Thursday (May 29), becoming in the process the first team to have all four of UEFA’s club competitions — the Cup Winners’ Cup, Champions League and Europa League being the others — in its trophy collection. Betis got off to an early lead with a goal from Abde Ezzalzouli, but Chelsea proved too much to handle, notching four second-half goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo.