Football

PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, UCL: Enrique In Awe Of Simeone Energy Ahead Of Reunion

A home victory would boost Paris Saint-Germain, currently 19th with four points, while Atletico Madrid, languishing in 27th on three, are aiming to recover from back-to-back losses

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone
Luis Enrique and Diego Simeone pictured when the former coached Barcelona
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was full of praise for his former rival Diego Simeone as he prepares to go head-to-head with the Atletico Madrid boss in the Champions League. (More Football News)

PSG and Atletico, who reached the semi-finals and the quarter-finals respectively last season, will face off on Wednesday having both won just one of their three league-phase games.

A home victory would boost PSG, currently 19th with four points, while Atletico, languishing in 27th on three, are aiming to recover from back-to-back losses.

PSG have never faced Atletico in the Champions League before but Luis Enrique's Barcelona defeated Simeone's Atletico side nine times in their 14 meetings between 2014 and 2017, drawing twice and losing three times.

Luis Enrique led Barca to a Champions League and LaLiga double in 2014-15 followed by another league title the following year.

"We've played against each other as players and then as managers. I admire Simeone, when a coach can stay for so many years at a top club it means he is great because that is such a difficult thing to do," Luis Enrique told reporters on Tuesday.

Simeone has managed Atletico for 13 years, guiding them to two LaLiga titles and two Europa League crowns, though the Madrid side had considered hiring Luis Enrique prior to Simeone's arrival.

"I had given my word to another club. If I had gone to Atleti, I would not have stayed half as long as Simeone because I don't have the energy as him," added Luis Enrique.

"They are lucky to have found Simeone as a coach. You need a lot of energy, to be able to convince all your players over the long-term."

PSG, having lost Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the close season, have just two goals in their three Champions League games, beating Girona 1-0 but drawing 1-1 with PSV and losing 2-0 at Arsenal.

"I have no doubt we can improve in defence and attack, whether it is with the defender duos of Marquinhos and Willian Pacho, or Milan Skriniar and Lucas Beraldo, or in the midfield," Luis Enrique said.

"I understand you want to discuss individual players, but we analyse things from a broader perspective.

"What interests me is to always generate goalscoring opportunities and to arrive in the penalty area because you have managed to be stronger than your opponent.

"That is my objective as a coach: to always generate opportunities."

info_icon

Close-season signing Matvey Safonov, who kept a clean sheet in their opening win against Girona, might replace number one goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose mistakes proved costly at Arsenal and against PSV.

"You will find out tomorrow. After a good cup of cappuccino, I will decide who the goalkeeper is," Luis Enrique said. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Birthday: Lord's Ground Wishes Indian Batting Stalwart In Unique Style - Watch
  2. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: 10 Franchises To Vie For 204 Slots Among 1574 Players; See List of Categories
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Date And Venue Confirmed - Here's All You Need To Know
  4. Women's Premier League Gets New, Dedicated January-February Window From 2026 Onwards
  5. Mumbai Vs Odisha Preview, Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Back, Prithvi Shaw Dropped
Football News
  1. Mbappe Must Adapt To Madrid Role, Forget 'Best In World' Vinicius: Benzema
  2. PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, UCL: Enrique In Awe Of Simeone Energy Ahead Of Reunion
  3. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract 'Up To Him And Club', Says Arne Slot
  4. Lightning Strike Kills Peruvian Footballer During League Match: Unfortunate Incident Caught On Camera
  5. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  2. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  5. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. Ukrainian Troops Engage With North Korean Units For First Time In Russia
  3. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  4. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  5. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship