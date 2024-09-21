Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MBSG Vs NEUFC Game

Legendary club Mohun Bagan Super Giant take on 'old foe' NorthEast United in the repeat of the Durand Cup 2024 final wherein the Highlanders defeated the Bengal side 3-2 in the penultimate game at the Salt Lake Stadium. (More Football News)
MBSG will look to bounce back from their opening day draw to Mumbai City FC that ended in an entertaining 2-2 at the Salt Lake Stadium. They then drew another game, a goalless draw to Ravshan in the AFC Cup.
NorthEast United, on the other hand, defeated Mohammedan SC 0-1 and will be rather bullish facing another iconic Bengal club.
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Details
When is the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC in this Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash will take place on Monday, September 23, at the Salt Lake Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match?
The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC will be televised live on the Sports 18 network in India. One can also stream the ISL game on the JioCinema app and website.