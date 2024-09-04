Football

Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics

Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in penalty shootout in the Chief Minister's Cup charity derby match after the two sides were locked 1-1 at regulation time at the KD Singh Babu Stadium here on Monday. After Suhail Ahmad Bhat's first-half (18th minute) goal for Mohun Bagan was cancelled out by East Bengal's Muhammed Ashique in the second-half (71st), the Green and Maroon Brigade won 3-2 on penalties to win the first ever Kolkata derby in Lucknow.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for group photo | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath poses for group photos during a football match between the country's leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Players of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) vie for the ball
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Players of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) vie for the ball | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Players of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) vie for the ball during an exhibition football match, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) players battle for the ball
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) players battle for the ball | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Players of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) vie for the ball during an exhibition football match, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Players of Mohun Bagan during a match against East Bengal
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match: Players of Mohun Bagan during a match against East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Players of Mohun Bagan during an exhibition football match against East Bengal, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow
Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Players of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal (in red) vie for the ball during an exhibition football match, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium, in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal exhibition match | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a football match between the country's leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a exhibition match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a exhibition match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a football match between the country's leading football clubs Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, at the KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow.

