Football

Mohun Bagan 2-2 East Bengal (3-2 Pen): Mariners Win Friendly In Shootout - In Pics

Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal in penalty shootout in the Chief Minister's Cup charity derby match after the two sides were locked 1-1 at regulation time at the KD Singh Babu Stadium here on Monday. After Suhail Ahmad Bhat's first-half (18th minute) goal for Mohun Bagan was cancelled out by East Bengal's Muhammed Ashique in the second-half (71st), the Green and Maroon Brigade won 3-2 on penalties to win the first ever Kolkata derby in Lucknow.