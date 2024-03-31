Football

Ligue 1: Del Castillo's Winner Reclaims Brest's 2nd Place With 1-0 Victory Against Lorient

Brest, the surprise package of the French season, was battered for long spells and relied on goalkeeper Marco Bizot to stay in the game. Del Castillo bagged the winner with five minutes left with a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner from Kamory Doumbia's assist

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
(Photo%3A%20X%20%7C%20Ligue%201)
Team Brest celebrates 1-0 win over Lorient at Stade du Moustoir - Yves Allainmat on March 31, 2024. (Photo: X | Ligue 1)
info_icon

Forward Romain Del Castillo scored a late goal on Sunday as Brest moved back into second place in the French league standings with a 1-0 win at Lorient. (More Football News)

Brest, the surprise package of the French season, was battered for long spells and relied on goalkeeper Marco Bizot to stay in the game.

Del Castillo bagged the winner with five minutes left with a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner from Kamory Doumbia's assist. It was his sixth goal of the season.

Bizot made a final decisive save in the 90th minute to deny Darlin Yongwa's header from close range.

Advertisement

PSG players celebrating - X/@PSG_English
Ligue 1, Marseille Vs PSG Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 'Le Classique' On TV, Online In India

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Brest finished the match with 10 men following midfielder Billal Brahimi's straight red card in added time for a dangerous tackle from behind.

The result moved Brest back into second place, one point above Monaco, which had leapfrogged the Brittany side with a 5-2 thrashing of Metz on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain has a nine-point lead over Brest before facing bitter rival Marseille later on Sunday in French soccer's biggest game.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita