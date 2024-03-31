Football

Ligue 1: Del Castillo's Winner Reclaims Brest's 2nd Place With 1-0 Victory Against Lorient

Brest, the surprise package of the French season, was battered for long spells and relied on goalkeeper Marco Bizot to stay in the game. Del Castillo bagged the winner with five minutes left with a left-footed shot into the bottom left corner from Kamory Doumbia's assist