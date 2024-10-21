Football

Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: JFC Host Winless HFC In Jharkhand

Catch the live action and updates from the Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here

Vignesh Bharadwaj
21 October 2024
Jamshedpur FC players celebrating after the win over Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2024-25. Photo: ISL
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC being played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jharkhand. The hosts enter the fixture after beating East Bengal 2-0 and welcome a winless, struggling Hyderabad FC. Catch the live action and updates from the Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match, right here
Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25: Start Time, Streaming Details

The Indian Super League between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST, and can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

