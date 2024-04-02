Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester Win Again – A Look At EFL Championship Promotion Race

Monday’s come-from-behind win over Norwich was huge for Leicester. They looked virtually promoted two months ago and were 17 points ahead of Leeds at the turn of the year. However, a 3-1 loss at Elland Road was damaging and came as part of a run of two wins in seven. Victory over the Canaries put them back top, before Ipswich and Leeds retaliated to send them back to third. They have the benefit of a game in hand against Southampton which, with the Saints now looking out of the automatic race, may be less stressful than it could previously have been. Veteran Jamie Vardy continues to provide experience off the bench and that could come to the fore as the fixtures run down.