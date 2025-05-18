India 1-1 Bangladesh, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final Highlights: IND Edge BAN 4-3 On Penalties To Clinch Title

Indian players celebrate their victory after beating Bangladesh on penalties to claim the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 title. Special Arrangement

Catch the highlights of the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 final between India and Bangladesh, held on Sunday, 18 May at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia. India lifted the title after a thrilling 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The Blue Colts took an early lead with skipper Shami Singamayum’s stunning direct free kick in just the second minute. Bangladesh fought back with Md Joy Ahamed equalizing in the 61st minute, forcing the match into penalties. This victory marks India’s second SAFF U-19 title, having previously won the 2023 final against Pakistan.

18 May 2025, 05:31:38 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: Welcome Hello! We’re back with another live blog, and it’s football time. It’s the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 final between India and Bangladesh, with kick-off at 7:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.

18 May 2025, 07:06:57 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: Kick Off Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to take the first touch, starting the game with possession as the SAFF U-19 Championship 2025 final kicks off in Yupia.

18 May 2025, 07:17:39 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 2' GOALLLL – IND 1-0 BAN What a sensational start! Just over a minute into the final, India have taken the lead in spectacular fashion. Awarded a freekick from over 30 yards out, Shami Singamayum stepped up and delivered an absolute screamer, beating the keeper with precision and power. The Golden Jubilee Stadium erupts in celebration as Bangladesh are left shell-shocked.

18 May 2025, 07:26:06 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 16' IND 1-0 BAN Big Save By Bangladesh! Omang Dodum bursts down the left flank with a brilliant solo run, slicing through the defence and threatening to double India’s lead. But goalkeeper Ismail Hossain reads the danger well, rushes off his line, narrows the angle, and does just enough to put Dodum off and make the save.

18 May 2025, 07:35:58 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 21' IND 1-0 BAN India are in full control right now. Omang Dodum spots space and pings a lovely lofted ball from the left all the way across to Roshen Singh on the edge of the box. Roshen brings it down beautifully, first touch like velvet, and darts forward. But just as he’s about to pull the trigger, a little shove from a Bangladesh defender sends him to the ground. He stays down for a bit and the physios are on. The crowd’s anxious, but India are looking sharp.

18 May 2025, 07:46:02 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 39' IND 1-0 BAN Both sides are trying to push forward, but the moment they sniff the final third, they cough up possession. It’s been scrappy, a little cagey, and neither team has really settled into a rhythm. That said, India still look the more polished side, more ideas, more structure, just lacking that final pass right now.

18 May 2025, 07:54:12 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 45' – Four Minutes Added On We’re into stoppage time here at the end of the first half, four minutes more for Bangladesh to try and pull level before the break. They’ve had their moments, but India have kept them at bay so far. Can the visitors sneak one in before the whistle?

18 May 2025, 07:59:09 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: Halftime Whistle - IND Lead 1-0 BAN Just before the break, Bangladesh crank up the pressure with yet another corner, and it’s mayhem in the Indian box. Bodies flying, the ball bobbling dangerously, but somehow, India scramble it clear. That’s a second close call for the Blue Colts, who head into halftime with their lead intact, but not without a few heart-stopping moments.

18 May 2025, 08:16:11 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: Second Half Underway The second half is underway, with India kicking off and shifting their play from right to left this time.

18 May 2025, 08:29:26 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 61' Equalizer - IND Lead 1-1 BAN Md Joy Ahamed brings Bangladesh level with a close-range finish. After sustained pressure, the goal finally comes. A chaotic corner leads to a scramble in the box, and Joy Ahamed reacts quickest to slot it past Suraj Singh. India’s clean sheet streak is over, and the crowd in Yupia has been silenced.

18 May 2025, 09:01:19 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: 90'+ 5' Five minutes of added time announced. India chants roar through the stadium as the score remains locked at 1-1. Will the hosts find a late winner, or are we heading for a penalty shootout to decide the 2025 SAFF U19 Men’s Championship?

18 May 2025, 09:10:09 pm IST India Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U-19 Championships 2025 Final: Full Time IND 1-1 BAN The whistle blows on a thrilling battle that finishes 1-1. India struck early with a stunning goal in the second minute, but Bangladesh fought back fiercely, leveling the score just after the hour mark. Both teams showed relentless intensity, keeping the match evenly poised. Now, the winner of the 2025 SAFF U19 Men’s Championship will be decided in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

18 May 2025, 09:22:08 pm IST INDIA WIN!!!!! Shami Singamayum calmly steps up to take the decisive penalty and nails it perfectly, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way and slotting the ball home. With that, India clinch the shootout 4-3 and lifts the 2025 U19 SAFF Men’s Championship trophy.