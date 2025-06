Football

Colombia 0-0 Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Hosts Held To Goalless Draw

Colombia were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Peru side in Matchday 15 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Friday, 6 June, at the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. The hosts were the far superior team, controlling 71% of the ball. James Rodriguez and Co. had 15 attempts on goal, compared to just one from Peru, but struggled to truly test Pedro Gallese’s goal.