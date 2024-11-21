Football

Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players

Palace have won just once in the league this season, a 1-0 home victory against Tottenham, and are yet to win on the road in the English top-flight, drawing two and losing three

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace premier league
Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards
info_icon

Chris Richards says Crystal Palace could compete with anyone when they are at the "top of their game" ahead of their trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League.  (More Football News)

Palace have won just once in the league this season, a 1-0 home victory against Tottenham, and are yet to win on the road in the English top-flight, drawing two and losing three. However, they did beat the Villans 2-1 at Villa Park in the EFL Cup round of 16 at the end of October.

Richards acknowledged Palace's poor start to the campaign but remains confident in their ability to go toe-to-toe against anyone they face.

"[Oliver Glasner] told us from the jump that there was no reason we shouldn't be in a higher spot in the table, no reason why we should lose to any team," Richards told the club's in-house media.

Manchester City's player celebrate - null
Premier League: Mills Believes Man City Squad Still Stronger Than Liverpool's Despite Injuries

BY Stats Perform

"We could play a team winning the league – even when we played Manchester City, we were winning.

"City are City, and we lost the game, but it shows that while we were at the top of our game, we could play with any team in the league."

Meanwhile, after an impressive start to the season, Villa faltered slightly before the international break, going on a five-match winless run in all competitions, and losing the last three.

Morgan Rogers, who recently signed a new long-term extension with the club, has been a bright spark for Villa this term, netting three goals and registering two assists in the league, and he believes his form is helped by the faith shown in him by Unai Emery.

"I think any player would say that trust from a manager is the most important thing, and he gave me that from day one," he said.

"He threw me in the deep end when people were injured last season and gave me a chance to shine and develop and to become the person I am now.

"He's the perfect person for me. He demands and pushes me every day, and so do the players. I've got players around me that push me every day to improve and get better."

Morgan Rogers has signed a new deal at Villa - null
Morgan Rogers Pens Long-term Aston Villa Deal

BY Stats Perform

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aston Villa – Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez has the fourth-lowest save percentage in the Premier League this season (60.5%, minimum two games).

Only Alphonse Areola (-3.6) and Jose Sa (-2.9) have conceded more goals than expected according to Opta's expected goals on target (xGoT) model than the current Yashin Trophy holder (-2.2).

Crystal Palace – Jean-Philippe Mateta

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored more Premier League goals (four) and recorded his joint-most assists (two) in the competition against Aston Villa than any other opponent.

The Frenchman was directly involved in four of the Eagles' five goals in their 5-0 win over the Villans on the final day of last season (three goals, one assist).  

MATCH PREDICTION: ASTON VILLA WIN

Villa have lost just one of their 12 Premier League home games against Palace (W7 D4), never conceding more than once in any of these 12 meetings (six goals conceded in total).

The away side has won just three of the 24 Premier League meetings between Villa and Palace (D6 L15), with the Eagles' only victory at Villa Park coming in December 2013 (1-0).

However, Villa have lost both of their last two Premier League games and could lose three in a row in the competition for just the second time under manager Unai Emery, also doing so in February 2023.  

Meanwhile, Palace have registered just seven points from their opening 11 league games this season (W1 D4 L6), only picking up fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign in 2013-14 (four) and 2017-18 (four).

A repeat of their last meeting would be a welcome sight for Oliver Glasner though. Following their 5-0 win against Villa on the final day of last season's Premier League, Palace are looking to win consecutive league meetings with the Villans for the first time since a run of three between 2005 and 2014.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Aston Villa – 57.2%

Draw – 22.3%

Crystal Palace – 20.5%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  2. Harris Shield Tournament: 15-Year-Old Ayush Shinde Smashes Unbeaten 419 To Enter Record Books
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: WACA Curator Doesn't Expect Perth Pitch To Develop 'Snake Cracks'
  4. IPL 2025 Auction: Days Ahead Of Bidding, Ex-Supreme Court Judge Compares It To Gambling
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. WSL: Arsenal 'Learning From Hiccups' Under Renee Slegers, Says Emily Fox
  2. Mbappe Must Improve To 'Follow Ronaldo's Path' At Madrid, Says France World Cup Winner Candela
  3. Aston Villa Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
  4. AFCON 2025 Qualifying Highlights: All Teams For Africa Cup of Nations Confirmed - Check Details
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 6 Highlights: West Bengal, Rajasthan Through To Final Round
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
  4. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Breaks Down As Family, Fans Give Him Standing Ovation - Video
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Emotional Nadal Retires From Tennis
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Most Exit Polls Predict Victory For BJP-Led Alliances In Maharashtra, Jharkhand
  2. Day In Pics: November 20, 2024
  3. Photos: Scenes From Phase 2 Of Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024
  4. UP Bypolls Record 50% Turnout: ‘Voting in Burqa’, ‘Party of Goons’ – A Saga of Allegation and Counter Allegation
  5. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  3. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  4. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  5. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Gets Bail In Toshakhana Case
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. Assembly Elections, New Phase Of Ukraine War And More | November 20 News Wrap
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. West Asia: UN To Vote Again On Ceasefire In Gaza; Netanyahu Offers $5 Million For Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voting Concludes With Turnout Of 58.22%
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Highlights: Over 68 % Voter Turnout In Phase 2
  3. By-Poll Elections 2024: Voting Concludes Across 4 States; Check Final Voter Turnout
  4. Daily Horoscope, November 20, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  6. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  7. Bypolls On Nov 20: BJP Vs SP In UP; AAP Seeks Expansion In Punjab
  8. In This Thane Constituency, It Is Bhakt Versus Blood