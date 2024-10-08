Cricket

Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 48 helped England overtake South Africa by seven wickets and start the Women’s T20 World Cup with two wins on Monday. Sciver-Brunt’s 36-ball knock complemented Danielle Wyatt-Hodge’s run-a-ball 43 as England reached 125-3 with four balls to spare in reply to South Africa’s 124-6. England previously beat Bangladesh by 21 runs, while South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in Group B.