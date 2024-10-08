England's captain Heather Knight takes selfies with her fans after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is bowled out by England's Sophie Ecclestone during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Danni Wyatt hits a four during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Danni Wyatt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England's Sarah Glenn bowls a delivery during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
England players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's Tazmin Brits bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.