Cricket

Women's T20 WC: ENG-W Beat RSA-W By 7 Wickets - In Pics

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 48 helped England overtake South Africa by seven wickets and start the Women’s T20 World Cup with two wins on Monday. Sciver-Brunt’s 36-ball knock complemented Danielle Wyatt-Hodge’s run-a-ball 43 as England reached 125-3 with four balls to spare in reply to South Africa’s 124-6. England previously beat Bangladesh by 21 runs, while South Africa beat the West Indies by 10 wickets in Group B.

Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: England's captain Heather Knight takes selfies with her fans | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

England's captain Heather Knight takes selfies with her fans after the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africas Marizanne Kapp is bowled out
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is bowled out | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
South Africa's Marizanne Kapp is bowled out by England's Sophie Ecclestone during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Englands Nat Sciver-Brunt bats
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Danni Wyatt hits a four
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Danni Wyatt hits a four | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
England's Danni Wyatt hits a four during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Danni Wyatt bats
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Danni Wyatt bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
England's Danni Wyatt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Sarah Glenn bowls a delivery
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: Sarah Glenn bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
England's Sarah Glenn bowls a delivery during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: England players celebrate the wicket of South Africas Tazmin Brits
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: England players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Tazmin Brits | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
England players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Tazmin Brits during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Sharjah Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africas Tazmin Brits bats
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africa's Tazmin Brits bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
South Africa's Tazmin Brits bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

Womens T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africas Laura Wolvaardt bats
Women's T20 World Cup, ENG W vs RSA W: South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt bats | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and South Africa at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

