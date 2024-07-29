Badminton

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Make History, Progress To Men's Doubles Quarters

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Indonesia's Muhammad Rian Ardianto-Fajar Alfian in their last group stage game

Satwiksairaj-Chirag, Badminton, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty play against France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Medal contender Indian men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Monday qualified for the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics with one group match left in hand after the withdrawal of one pair and the loss suffered by another. (Full Olympic Coverage |More Sports News)

The world number three Indians were scheduled to meet the German duo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel on Monday in what was supposed to to be their second Group C match. But the match was cancelled following the withdrawal of Lamsfuss due to injury.

As per BWF General Competition Regulations for group-stage play, the results of all matches played, or yet to be played, involving Lamsfuss and Seidel will be considered "deleted". Any points from matches played against the Germans will not be counted.

As a result, the Group C of the men's doubles competition will be considered as a three-pair affair, with the duos of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar of France and Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Fajar Alfian of Indonesia being the other two.

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, right, and Chirag Shetty play against France's Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar during their men's doubles badminton group stage match at Porte de la Chapelle Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Dita Alangkara
India At Paris Olympics: Satwik-Chirag Start Campaign With Straight-Games Victory

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Asian Games champions Satwik-Chirag and the Indonesian pair have won a match each -- both against Frenchmen Corvee and Labar who, thus, have been eliminated after suffering two losses.

Since two teams each from the four groups qualify for the quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag and Ardianto-Alfian pairs have qualified for the quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, the Satwik-Chirag duo faces the pair of Ardianto-Alfian to decide who tops the group. The draw for the knock-out round of the men's doubles will be held on Wednesday, the BWF said.

Earlier, the BWF announced the withdrawal of German duo of Lamsfuss and Seidel from the competition.

"German men's doubles player Mark Lamsfuss has withdrawn from the Olympic Games Paris 2024 badminton competition due to a knee injury," the BWF said.

"Lamsfuss' and teammate Marvin Seidel's remaining Group C matches against India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (Court 3, 8.30am local time, 29 July 2024) and Lucas Corvee/Ronan Labar bar of France (Court 1, 'Not Before' 2.50pm local time, 30 July 2024) will not be played," it added.

Due to the withdrawal of the German pair, the Indonesians' win over Lamsfuss and Seidel on Saturday was also deleted. Satwik and Chairag had opened their campaign with a 21-17 21-14 win over the French combination of Corvee and Labar on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India To Host T20 Asia Cup In 2025, Bangladesh to Conduct 2027 Edition In ODI Format: ACC
  2. ENG Vs WI: England 'Not The Finished Article' Despite Thrashing West Indies, Claims Coach Brendon McCullum
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Among Indian Stars To Train Ahead Of ODI Series
  4. Major League Cricket 2024: Washington Freedom Soar To Glory, Clinch Title - Match Report
  5. DDCA Announces Inaugural Delhi Premier League
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  2. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
  4. Football At Paris Olympics: Heartbroken Priestman Apologises After Canada's Drone-Spying Scandal
  5. Football At Paris Olympics: Canada Put Off-field Controversies Aside To Stun Hosts France
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Storms Into Round Of 16 With Dominant Win
  2. Rohan Bopanna Announces India Retirement After First Round Exit At Paris Olympics
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Superb Iga Swiatek Progresses To The Next Round - Data Debrief
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Beats Nadal In 2nd Round - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic Beats Rafael Nadal, Reaches 3rd Round - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  2. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  3. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  4. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh
  5. India Vs New Zealand Highlights, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Captain Harmanpreet Wins It 3-2 For Nervy IND

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolhapur Protests: No Residential Structures Demolished In Vishalgad Fort Area, Says Maharashtra Govt
  2. INDIA Bloc To Hold Protest Over Kejriwal's ‘Declining’ Health In Jail On Tuesday
  3. Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'
  4. NEET UG Counselling 2024 Dates Out! MCC To Begin Round 1 On August 14 | Complete Schedule
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Has Arjun Rampal Started Shooting For Aditya Dhar's Film Co-Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt? Check Out BTS Pics
  2. Taapsee Pannu Feels 'Sad' For People Who Don't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe
  3. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Cosmetic Procedures After Online Rumors
  4. Tamil Film Producers Council Halts All Film-Related Activities From November 1
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show
US News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  3. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  4. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
  5. Apple Intelligence Launch Postponed Till October: What To Know
World News
  1. Applebee's Brings Back 'All You Can Eat' Deal - Plus New Summer Drinks!
  2. Gen-Z In Nigeria To March To 'End Bad Governance' | All About The August 1 Protest
  3. Florida Man Who Woke Up From 244-Day Coma Killed By Pickup Truck
  4. World Tiger Day: Best Tiger Characters Of All Time
  5. Your Mood Can Affect Your Dog's Mood As Well, New Study Reveals
Latest Stories
  1. Palghar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader's Son Dies Of Heart Attack During Argument With Rickshaw Driver | On Cam
  2. Watch: 3 Masked Men Opens Fire, Loots Jewellery Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Navi Mumbai Shop
  3. Today's Horoscope For July 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Mumbai: Man Succumbs To Injuries Days After Being Hit By Speeding BMW In Worli
  5. US: 1 Dead, Several Injured In Mass Shooting At Park In New York's Rochester
  6. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Central Govt Launches Probe Into Case; 5 Accused Sent To Judicial Custody | Highlights
  7. Paris Olympics Live Updates: Carlos Alcaraz Wins 1st Set Against Tallon Griekspoor; Indian Tennis Star Rohan Bopanna Retires
  8. IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal Guide India To Seven-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics