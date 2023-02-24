Where To Watch ‘Jesus Revolution’ Free Online - Here’s How Can You Stream True Story Movie ‘Jesus Revolution’ At Home

Is Jesus Revolution 2023 movie available to stream? Is watching Jesus Revolution on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option/service.

Jesus Revolution is an upcoming movie based on Pastor Greg Laurie's autobiographical book of the same title. The movie focuses on Greg's early years as he becomes involved in the "Jesus movement" which originated in Southern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s, eventually spreading throughout much of North America and Europe. Along with a sea of his hippie friends, Greg arrives on the American west coast and attempts to breathe new life into a dying church. A coming-of-age movie set alongside "the greatest spiritual awakening in American history", Jesus Revolution explores faith, rock and roll, and newfound love.

Joel Courtney (The Kissing Booth) plays the young Greg Laurie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley (Nashville) plays his mother Charlene. Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen) plays hippie preacher Lonnie Frisbee, who Greg meets upon his arrival in Southern California. Kelsey Grammer (Fraiser) plays Pastor Chuck Smith, a man eager to open the doors of his struggling church in the hopes of reviving it. Anna Grace Barlow (The Big Leap) plays Greg's crush and fellow hippie Cathy who invites Greg along to California, thus beginning their time together in the Jesus movement.

Here's your guide on how you can watch the highly anticipated greatest spiritual awakening in American history "Jesus Revolution" streaming, starring Kelsey Grammer.

Jesus Revolution Release Date

Early access screenings for Jesus Revolution begin on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Jesus Revolution will then premiere worldwide on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Where to watch Jesus Revolution

As of now, the only way to watch Jesus Revolution is to head to a theater when it releases on Friday, Feb. 24. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Vudu, Amazon, Apple and YouTube, or become available to stream on Peacock.

Find Showtimes for Jesus Revolution

Fandango

Regal

AMC Theatres

Cinemark

Cineplex

Is Jesus Revolution Available to Stream?

It is not yet known when or where Jesus Revolution will be available to stream. However, the movie's production and distribution companies (Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company) lead us to speculate that when the movie becomes available to stream, it will likely be hosted on a couple of different platforms depending on your country. Last year, Lionsgate signed streaming deals with both The Roku Channel and Peacock, that'll allow the streaming services to host their films.

In the United States, Starz is available with any Hulu plan starting at $7.99 per month. In the United Kingdom, Amazon Prime customers can purchase LIONSGATE+ alongside any plan starting at £5.99 per month.

Jesus Revolution Cast:

Jesus Revolution is a 2023 American faith-based drama film directed by Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle. Based on the book of the same name, the film follows youth minister Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) and pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) as they take part in the Jesus movement in California during the 1970s. Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley also star. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on February 24, 2023 by Lionsgate.

Joel Courtney as Greg Laurie

Kelsey Grammer as Chuck Smith

Anna Grace Barlow

Jonathan Roumie as Lonnie Frisbee

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Nicholas Cirillo

Ally Ioannides

Julia Campbell

Nic Bishop

Jolie Jenkins

DeVon Franklin as Josiah

What is Jesus Revolution about?

Jesus Revolution is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade—a Jesus Movement—changing the course of history.

Inspired by a true movement, Jesus Revolution tells the story of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Rock and roll, newfound love, and a twist of faith lead to a Jesus Revolution that turns one counterculture movement into a revival that changes the world.

