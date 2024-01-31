Youth Found Hanging From Tree In UP's Saharanpur, Family Suspects Foul Play

A 20-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree in Begumpura area of this district, police on Wednesday said.

The family members of the victim named Anis said that he left the house after receiving a call but did not return following which they informed the police, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

The victim's family members suspect that the accused allegedly killed him before hanging his body from a tree, Jain added. Further probe is on into the matter, police said, adding no arrests have been made so far.