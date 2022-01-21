Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

WB Forest Department Aims To Release 2nd Batch Of Endangered Turtles With GPS Tags 

This exercise will provide basic ecological data on the conservation requirements for the forest department, officials said

WB Forest Department Aims To Release 2nd Batch Of Endangered Turtles With GPS Tags 
WB Forest Department Aims To Release 2nd Batch Of Endangered Turtles With GPS Tags  - AP Photo

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 9:28 pm

As per official reports, the West Bengal forest department is planning to release another batch of batagur baska, a critically endangered freshwater turtle species, tagged with GPS transmitters in Sundarbans this year to understand its survival and dispersal patterns.

Ten batagur baskas - seven females and three males- were fitted with GPS device and released in a river in Sundarbans  mangrove forest on January 19 after being reared in a pond in Sajnekhali area in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy told PTI.

"The ten critically endangered turtles were reared over nine years. We aim at releasing the second batch of 20 subadult batagur baskas this year," he said. 

Related stories

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merges With Eternal Flame At National War Memorial

Union Minister Praises India's Successful Tiger Conservation Model

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

Batagur baska, also known as northern river terrapin,  is widely regarded as one of the most endangered freshwater turtles in the world, Roy said. "Only a handful of the turtle species may be surviving in the wild across the vast expanse of mangrove swamps and tidal rivers of Sundarbans spanning southeast India and southwest Bangladesh," he explained.

The baska population "declined sharply due to unsustainable harvesting", the official said, adding that the species now teeters on the brink of functional extinction. 

A joint exploration by a team of Turtle Survival Alliance India Programme and Sundarban Tiger Reserve in 2008 found a cohort of eight males, three females, and one juvenile batagur baska in a pond in Sajnekhali, Roy said.

"In the Sajnekhali pond, we had started with 12 turtles and now the number has gone up to 370. We aim at reaching 1,000 in captivity by next year. The GPS tagging will enable real-time monitoring of the turtles and help get information about their reproduction and the way they adapt to the environment," he said.

This will also help "understand survival and dispersal patterns of the freshwater turtles" and plan large scale release programmes in the future, the forest official said. 

( With PTI Inputs)
       

Tags

National West Bengal Forest Department Turtle Endangered Turtles GPS Sundarbans
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merges With Eternal Flame At National War Memorial

Amar Jawan Jyoti Merges With Eternal Flame At National War Memorial

PM Modi Congratulates Manipur, Meghalaya & Tripura On 50th Statehood Day

Centre Claims States Are Not Providing Sufficient IAS Officers For Central Deputation

Yogi Releases BJP's Song For UP Assembly Elections

TMC Welcomes Centre's Decision To Erect Netaji's Statue Amidst Tableau Controversy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, volcanic ash covers roof tops and vegetation in an area of Tonga.

Thick Ash On Runway: Aftermath Of Tonga Volcanic Eruption

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot