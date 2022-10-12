Top Gurdwara Body To Set Up International Sikh Advisory Board To Resolve Grievances Of Families Living Aboard

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to establish an international Sikh advisory board, which will have representatives from different countries.

This board will make efforts to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support local gurdwara management committees in preaching the Sikh faith.

This decision was taken in the SGPC's executive committee meeting held here under the leadership of its president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

During this meeting, approval was also given to establish sub-offices of the Sikh body in different countries.

After the meeting, Dhami said a number of Sikhs are living across the world and this trend is accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC will establish an international Sikh advisory board.

He said the SGPC will also establish its offices in different countries for direct and easy contact with community members.

He said in the past, the SGPC had started this process in Yuba City of the United States of America, which will be expedited and necessary action will be taken to establish sub-offices in other countries as well.

Killing of Sikh family in US

This comes days after an Indian-origin Sikh family of four people was found dead in an orchard in California.

The family was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh.

A 48-year-old man considered a “person of interest” in the kidnapping of the four-member Sikh family has been taken into custody and is in critical condition after he tried to kill himself, authorities said, even as the victims are still missing

The family, originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, was kidnapped at a business in Merced County, California, on Monday.A vehicle owned by one of the family members was found on fire late Monday, which led law enforcement to determine that the four had been kidnapped.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of four Sikh family members in the US , and said there should be a high-level probe into the matter.



(with PTI inputs)