Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
President Arrives In Tirumala To Offer Worship

President Arrives In Tirumala To Offer Worship

President Draupadi Murmu
President Draupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 10:04 pm

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Tirumala Hills, near here, on Sunday to offer worship at the ancient shrine of Lord Venkateswara on Monday, a top functionary of the shrine said.

After taking part in a civic reception hosted by government of Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada the 64-year-old  President arrived at Renigunta airport here and reached the sacred Hills by road amid tight security, the official said.

Upon arrival on the Hills, she was accorded a warm welcome by top functionaries of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine and other government officials.

After a night's stay at a TTD Guest House on the Hills, the President would visit the Hill temple and offer prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Monday.

She would visit also the shrines of Lord Lakshmi Varaha Swamy and Goddess Sri Padmavathi during her stay here, he said.

Before leaving Tirupati,  the President would visit Padmavathi Mahila Viswavidyalayam.

-With PTI Input

