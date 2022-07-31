Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Congratulates Bindyarani Devi For Winning Silver Medal At Commonwealth Games

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that this accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy.

undefined
CWG 2022: Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Wins Weightlifting Silver Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 9:46 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Bindyarani Devi for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and said this accomplishment has made every Indian very happy.

Bindyarani Devi raised her game to secure a silver in the women's 55kg category, providing the country's fourth weightlifting medal in as many categories at the Commonwealth Games.

"Congratulations to Bindyarani Devi for winning a Silver medal at CWG, Birmingham. This accomplishment is a manifestation of her tenacity and it has made every Indian very happy," Modi said in a tweet. 

Related stories

Mirabai Chanu's Success Inspires Indians: PM Modi

"I wish her the very best for her future endeavours," he added.

Soon after Mirabai Chanu's gold, Bindyarani Devi created a Games record by lifting 116kg in the clean and jerk after a personal best of 86kg in the snatch section, totalling 202 kg on Saturday. 

The gold medal expectedly went to Nigeria's Adijat Adenike Olarinoye, who lifted 203kg (92kg+111kg).

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commonwealth Games Silver Medal Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Medal Modi Tweets India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

India At CWG 2022: Full Schedule And Events

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 

OnePlus Nord 2T Review: Tiny Upgrades For An Excellent Mid-Range Smartphone 