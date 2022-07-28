Partha Chatterjee 'Should Be Expelled, Brought Disgrace To Us', Says TMC Spokesperson Amid ED Probe

Kunal Ghosh, Trinamool Congress's (TMC) state general secretary, said that West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee "should be expelled". He further stated that he brought "shame and disgrace" to the entire political party.

Ghosh's remarks come against the backdrop where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a huge recovery from two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the arrested minister.

On Thursday morning, ED recovered Rs 29 crore in cash and alleged 5kg of gold from Mukherjee's second flat in Belghoria, Kolkata. A total amount of Rs 50 crore along with crucial documents have been recovered so far from Mukherjee's properties.

Arpita Mukherjee later told the ED that the mountain of cash recovered from her home belonged to Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee. The money was to be infused in companies linked to her, she told the agency.

ED officials on Wednesday conducted coordinated raids at various properties at Rajdanga in south Kolkata and Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city.

Chatterjee was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded to two-day ED custody, while Mukherjee was produced before the court on Sunday and remanded to one-day custody.

The ED prayed for 14 days' custody of Chatterjee claiming that he has been in state-run SSKM Hospital allegedly faking illness and thus the agency could not question him during the two-day remand granted by the CMM in-charge court on Saturday.

Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place.