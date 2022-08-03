Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
NCPCR Asks Jajpur Collector For Report On School Students Doing Construction Work

Complainant Udayanath Sahoo alleged that Das engaged some students in construction works on the premises during school hours, making them hold crowbars and hammers.

Head Teacher allegedly engaged some students in construction works on the premises

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:24 pm

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) sought a report from Jajpur District Collector on Wednesday after a head teacher allegedly engaged the students in construction work at a government-run school last month.

The apex child rights body took cognisance of the incident on the basis of a complaint against Pramod Das, headmaster of the Bahadur Nagar Upper Primary School at Charinangal in Barchana block.

Complainant Udayanath Sahoo alleged that Das engaged some students in construction works on the premises during school hours, making them hold crowbars and hammers.

Sahoo also attached some photographs of students engaged in preparing the school floor as the headmaster was supervising the works sitting on a chair. The NCPCR asked Jajpur Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore to investigate and submit an action-taken report within 20 days.

Earlier, the district education officer had asked an additional block education officer to submit a report, following which Das was suspended.

(With PTI inputs)

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

