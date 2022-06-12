Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Dies, Father Injured In Chemical Blast In Hyderabad

A chemical blast left a man injured and another dead.

Man Dies, Father Injured In Chemical Blast In Hyderabad
AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 12:21 am

Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) A 32-year-old man died while his father was injured here on Sunday in a suspected blast triggered while they were cleaning a chemical can, police said.


The incident happened under Afzalgunj police station limits in the city when the duo was cleaning a can containing liquid chemical with water and disposing the waste into a manhole in front of their house when there was a sudden explosion resulting in the man's death on the spot and injury to his father, they said.


The man's father escaped with injuries as he had just entered the house to turn off the water supply when the explosion took place, police pointed out.
        

The duo, who ran a kirana store, started selling chemicals in the past few months, a police official said, adding that the men had requisite licence for its sales.
        

He added that the impact of the explosion was so severe that it caused a hole measuring around five metres surrounding the manhole and the man's body was blown into pieces.


A case was registered and forensic teams examined the scene.

Tags

National Death Father Injury Chemical Blast Hyderabad WATER SUPPLY Explosion Surrounding Manhole
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Brazil Vs Argentina Friendly At MCG Stand Cancelled

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

Live Streaming Of Austria Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live