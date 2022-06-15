Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Dies After Sliding Boat Hit Him In Water Amusement Park

Quwait was a resident of Bagunhatu area of Jamshedpur and had gone to the water park with friends. The SDPO said the water amusement park at Galudih was over-crowded and there was no arrangement to tackle the crowd.

Man Dies After Sliding Boat Hit Him In Water Amusement Park
Galudih Water Park

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:21 am

A 30-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a sliding boat at a water amusement park in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The victim, Johny Quwait had just stepped into the water pool when the water sliding boat of a rider hit him on the head on Tuesday, police said.

The injured man was immediately rushed a nearby Nursing Home in Galudih but doctors referred him to Ghatsila Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Ghatsila), Kuldip Toppo said.

Related stories

Blast At Tata Steel Plant In Jamshedpur, Three Injured

Quwait was a resident of Bagunhatu area of Jamshedpur and had gone to the water park with friends. The SDPO said the water amusement park at Galudih was over-crowded and there was no arrangement to tackle the crowd.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Officer (Ghatsila), Satvir Rajak told PTI that the water park was sealed following the incident. He said an investigation has been started into the incident.

"We have taken the manager of the water park into custody for interrogation," the SDO said. The water park authority could not even produce the valid document to run it, Rajak said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Man Dies After Sliding Boat Hit Water Amusement Park Over-crowded Tackle The Crowd Water Park Authority Galudih East Singhbhum
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming