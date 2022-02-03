Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maharashtra: Man Held For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In Thane

According to the police, several people were obtaining fake certificates without getting vaccinated and endangering lives.

Maharashtra: Man Held For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In Thane
Maharashtra: Man Held For Issuing Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates In Thane AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 6:24 pm

A man has been arrested for allegedly issuing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to people for Rs 2,000 in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.
        

Based on a tip-off, a team from the property cell of the Thane police sent a decoy customer and nabbed the accused Asfaque Iftikar Shaikh from Mumbra, senior inspector Anil Honrao said.
       

The accused asked the decoy customer to provide his Aadhaar card number, mobile phone number and pay Rs 2,000 to get a certificate without taking the vaccine, he said. 
       

Related stories

RBI Likely To Hike Reverse Repo Rate By 0.25% In Next Week's Policy: Barclays

Arunachal Pradesh Teenager’s Torture In Chinese Custody; MEA Says Issue Taken Up With China

Putin Slams US Boycott Of Winter Olympics Ahead Of Visiting China Amidst Russia-Ukraine Crisis

According to the police, several people were obtaining fake certificates without getting vaccinated and endangering lives. An offence has been registered against Shaikh and, a probe has been launched to trace people who were issued fake certificates, the official added. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fake Vaccination Certificate COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

MP: Police Arrests Runaway Bride Who Cheated On Eight Grooms

Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Raigad

SC To Hear On Feb 25 Review Plea In 1988 Road Rage Case Against Sidhu

BJP Keeps Up Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Speech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast