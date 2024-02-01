It is a historic day as the wax figure of the first Indian monk, Yogarishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj, was unveiled in Delhi by the world famous Madame Tussauds, New York. The prestigious occasion recognised the influence of Indian culture, Sannyasa and Sanatana Yoga traditions on a global platform.

On this occasion, Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj said that there are figures of more than 200 famous icons in Madame Tussauds, New York, which include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan amongst others, and it was a matter of pride for India that a Sanyasi was shown the respect to belong to the list of those 200 renowned icons of the world. The world would now be looking towards India for its Yoga and Ayurveda. Even in America, the concept of Made in US and Made by America is being implemented. The wave of Yoga, Ayurveda and Swadeshi which was started by Patanjali has swept across the entire globe.

Swamiji elaborated that it took the efforts of about 200 artists and a cost of over Rs 2 crores to make the replica. “It is not a matter of caste, but a concept in which India and Indianness, and a monk of India, have been given a place. We are grateful to the team of Madame Tussauds for this.”

He said that it was not just about honoring Swami Ramdev but extending it to India's Sanatan culture, Yoga, Ayurveda and the legacy of our ancestors. Our aim is to nurture such creative and striving personalities all over the world who walk the path of Yoga and the path of duty, Karmayoga. He said that Sanatan Dharma propagates worship of the personality and not the person, worship of the character and not its construct. “Therefore, we have neither called it an idol, nor worshiped it, nor consecrated it. It is only for inspiration. We have to establish new ways of sharing eternal knowledge, science and wisdom of Sanatan tradition and culture.”

Swami ji said that whoever is born on the soil of India is India’s jewel, Bharat Ratna. Everyone should try towards contributing according to their capacity to spread the glory of Mother India across the world. He said, “I had received offers to be awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, and I have politely declined them, because a monk is above both respect and contempt.”