On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.

Every year, on this day India pays homage to the hundreds of Indian bravehearts who sacificed their lives in the war initiated by Pakistan.

The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the Kargil war.This year, India celebrates the 23rd year of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Operation Vijay: History and significance

In the Kargil war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and recaptured Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of 'Operation Vijay'. The war took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district.

Pakistan initiated the attack with 'Operation Badr' where they infiltrated the Indian territory across the Line of Control (LoC). Disconnecting Kashmir and Ladakh while forcing India to settle the long-standing Kashmir dispute was the primary objective of the deadly operation.

The Indian government retaliated with 'Operation Vijay' where 200,000 Indian troops were mobilised for the battle that continued for nearly 60 days.

Initially, in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir, Pakistan captured various strategic points while placing itself in crucial locations. In the second phase of the war, India responded by first capturing strategic transportation routes.

In the final phase, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force acted in concert in a bid to culminate the war.

Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is a symbol of the extraordinary valour of the armed forces, and people will always be indebted to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary bravery, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. The country will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi.

कारगिल विजय दिवस हमारे सशस्त्र बलों की असाधारण वीरता, पराक्रम और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है। भारत माता की रक्षा के लिए अपने प्राण न्योछावर करने वाले सभी वीर सैनिकों को मैं नमन करती हूं। सभी देशवासी, उनके और उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति सदैव ऋणी रहेंगे। जय हिन्द! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2022

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saluted the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of 'Maa Bharati'. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who achieve the height of valour in the defence of the motherland. Jai Hind," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/wIHyTrNPMU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hailed the armed forces personnel who fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend the country's territory during the Kargil conflict of 1999.

Singh said the act of valour and indomitable spirit by the armed forces would remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history," he tweeted.

(With agency inputs)