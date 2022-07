A flash flood triggered by heavy rain led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday evening, the state disaster management said.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operations centre (DEOC) informed that the flash flood occurred at Tindi on State Highway 26 in Keylong sub division due to which Tindi-Killar Road was blocked around 6.45 pm.

The work to restore traffic movement will start on Thursday morning, it said.

(With PTI inputs)