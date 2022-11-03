Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Girl Gang-Raped By Passersby After Being Raped By Relative: HC Upholds Life Imprisonment To 3

The three men challenged their conviction and sentence before the high court which dismissed their appeals and upheld the trial court's judgement.

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 7:38 pm

The Delhi High Court Thursday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to three persons in an unusual case in which a minor was girl gang-raped when she sought help from passersby after being raped by a relative.

The case dates back to 2011 when the minor girl was taken to a place by her relative on the pretext of giving some gift and was raped. After the incident, the girl managed to escape and some men in a car offered her help and assured her to safely drop at her house.

However, they took the girl, then a student of class 10, to a jungle and gang-raped her. A trial court had awarded life term to the three men.

The three men challenged their conviction and sentence before the high court which dismissed their appeals and upheld the trial court's judgement.

"In the present appeals as regards...(first convict) is concerned, he owed a fiduciary relation with the victim and asserting the said relationship he tricked the parents of the victim to send the victim with him so that he could avail of a gift in name of his daughter from the company, which gift was never to be given. Thus in a very preplanned manner taking advantage of his relationship he brought the minor victim to his house and committed rape," a bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal said.

Regarding the other two convicts -- Vinod Kumar and Praveen Kumar -- the bench said after assuring the girl to safely drop her at her house, they along with a co-accused, who was declared a proclaimed offender, took her to a jungle area and gang-raped the victim who ran out of their clutches using courage and presence of mind. 

"Considering the manner in which the offences were committed by the appellants, this court finds no error in the impugned order on sentence, directing the appellants to undergo life imprisonment. Appeals are accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Plea Moved In Delhi HC By Inter-Faith Foreigners For Solemnisation, Registration Of Marriage

Decide Early Pleas Concerning Violence In Jamia In 2019: Delhi HC Tells Bench

Delhi HC Rejects RBI Official's Plea Against Action For Helping MP Draft Private Bill

Tags

National Delhi High Court Justice Judicary Rape Case New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It