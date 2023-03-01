Delhi Weather: Strong Winds, Thunderstorms And Light Drizzle Bring Respite From Searing Heat

After an unexpectedly hot February, the residents of the national capital region (NCR) on Wednesday woke up to strong winds, thunderstorms and light drizzle.

The sudden change in weather conditions brought slight relief from the searing heat the capital has been witnessing for the past few days.

According to the weather department, more showers are expected during the day.

#WATCH | Sudden weather change in Delhi after a hot February. Visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/E1BNfHvWpw — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

The rain in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad comes amid an unusual rise in temperature in certain parts of the country.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), New Delhi's 7-day forecast, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the morning hours for next seven days.

01/03/2023: 06:20 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 1, 2023

Partly cloudy skies will be witnessed in Delhi in the coming days, it stated.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 25 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.