Andhra Pradesh CM Takes A Jibe At TDP, Janasena Invoking Election Symbols

The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.

PTI
February 19, 2024

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Photo: File Image
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took a dig at his opponents, invoking the election symbols of the TDP, Janasena and his own ruling YSRCP, and told people how to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"Fan should always be inside the house! Cycle should always be outside and an used tea tumbler should always be in the sink," said Reddy in a post on X, appealing to voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the YSRCP and against the TDP and the Janasena in the polls.

This call, which he reiterated today, was part of his speech that he had delivered to a massive gathering of YSRCP supporters and cadres as part of 'Siddham' (ready) series of meetings at Raptadu in Anantapur district on Sunday.

