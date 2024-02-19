Andhra Pradesh CM Takes A Jibe At TDP, Janasena Invoking Election Symbols

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took a dig at his opponents, invoking the election symbols of the TDP, Janasena and his own ruling YSRCP, and told people how to vote in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister noted that a ceiling fan, the election symbol of YSRCP, should always be inside the house, a bicycle (TDP's symbol) outside and an used tea tumbler (Janasena) in the kitchen sink.