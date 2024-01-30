Winter Storm Expected In San Francisco Bay Area Through Wednesday

The San Francisco Bay Area, has been enjoying a good weather and abundant sunshine this week after floods and landslides. But it looks like residents will again have to brace themselves for a significant change as a powerful winter storm is set to impact the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service predicts a substantial amount of rainfall, with San Francisco expecting three inches of rain. Meteorologist Kyla Grogan from KRON4 explained that a storm offshore is gearing up to bring substantial rain across the entire Bay Area and much-needed snow to the Sierra.