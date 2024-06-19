Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?

Kareem Shami, a 23-year-old from San Diego, is prominent in the "softmaxxing" community on TikTok, where he has 1.6 million followers. Using the handle @syrianpsycho, a nod to his Syrian heritage and Patrick Bateman, Shami explained that he began investing in skincare and working out as a teen to improve what he could control about his appearance. "It's essentially self-care – it's anything you do to improve your presentation and the way you appear," said Shami, who plans to attend law school.