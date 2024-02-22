"I'm a member of this club called Rent the Runway," Jenna announced in her Instagram post, emphasizing that it was not an advertisement but rather her genuine endorsement of the program.

Rent the Runway offers monthly subscriptions ranging from $89 to $169, allowing members to have designer items shipped to their door. This means they can wear the items for as long as they like before swapping them out for a new shipment, ensuring a constant rotation of fresh looks without the need for repeat outfits.

Jenna showcased a variety of potential outfits for different moods, including a long-sleeve Rosetta Getty Collective Mesh Floral Dress retailing at $440, and a Black Floral Gown by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini priced at $990. She also flaunted a form-fitting black ruffled Namana Dress by Orire, valued at $430, demonstrating the versatility of her rental choices.

"This way, I don't have to spend and buy tons and tons of clothes, I just wear some of this stuff," Jenna explained, highlighting the cost-effective and environmentally sustainable aspect of renting fashion.

Her fashion choices received widespread praise from followers, with many applauding her savvy approach to dressing for television. Liz Teich, known as The New York Stylist, expressed her approval, stating, "My favorite trick too."

Jenna isn't alone in her reliance on Rent the Runway. Other fashionable anchorwomen, including Bianca Peters, Kendra Andrews, Monica McNutt, Kathy Suarez Buccio, and Ginger Zee, have all been spotted wearing outfits from the rental service on-air.

However, not everyone was entirely supportive of Jenna's fashion strategy. Some questioned why the studio wasn't footing the bill for her rentals or designer outfits, while others simply couldn't understand the aversion to outfit repeats.