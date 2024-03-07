Sweden Officially Joins NATO Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO on Thursday ending years of neutrality amidst growing Russian aggression towards Europe after its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Secretary of State Antony Blinken led a ceremony at the State Department, where Sweden's formal commitment to the alliance, known as the 'instrument of accession', was officially submitted.

“This is a historic moment for Sweden. It's historic for the alliance. It's history for the transatlantic relationship,” Blinken reportedly said. “Our NATO alliance is now stronger, larger than it's ever been.”